Having coached his squad members through the ranks for five years, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club under-18 head coach Kawe Enoka made history by leading his troops to a momentous final victory in the prestigious National Youth Bowl by beating a combined Hamilton/Strathaven side 47-15 at home on Saturday.

Jubilant Kirkcaldy U18 squad members are pictured after winning National Youth U18 Bowl with 47-15 win over Hamilton/Strathaven (Pics by Eve Mellon)

With number eight Aiden Denholm outstanding at Beveridge Park as he scored three of Kirkcaldy’s tries when landing man-of-the-match, Enoka’s side controlled the game straight from the first whistle as the Blues youths landed the trophy for the first time.

"It was unlike Kirkcaldy as a club to get off to such a fast start,” Kiwi gaffer Enoka told the Fife Free Press. “We always tend to go behind first and then we pull up our socks.

"This time was just different. The whole team were singing from the same hymn sheet.

Aiden Denholm was outstanding for Kirkcaldy in final win

"Hamilton were a much bigger and more physical team than us but we were able to continually beat their big guys. I’m greatly honoured to win this.

"To make a national final and win it is just unbelievable. I’m buzzing.

"The venue was decided by the flip of a coin and being at home made a huge difference.

"It was probably the biggest crowd – 200 to 300 people – at Kirkcaldy this season and that includes the crowds who come down and watch our seniors.

Head coach Kawe Enoka (2nd right) with his backroom coaching staff

"Both teams relished the support. Hamilton brought a big crowd as well, taking up the majority of the stand and our Blues Ultras were outside of the stand watching and singing which was quite good.”

On hat-trick hero Denholm, Enoka added: “Aiden is just big and strong, fast as well. He used to be our centre, but with those qualities we moved him into number eight – where he just started playing this year – and he has shone, taking ownership of it.

"The first try he scored was just pure and utter power. He ran through probably three or four guys. He then ran 30m untouched for the second one and the third one was a pick and go.”

Last weekend’s victory was Kirkcaldy’s fourth in the tournament, having previously won away from home against East Kilbride (28-15), Deeside/Garioch (42-27), Dalziel (28-24).

Ryan Finnie celebrates scoring a final try for the Blues

Their other points in the final came via two tries for Ryan Finnie, with their other five-pointers coming from Alan Pratt and Owen Thomson. Ethan Murray kicked six of his seven conversion attempts.

What made last weekend’s victory all the sweeter for Enoka and his players was that it came after they had recently lost two Caledonia Regional finals in Aberdeen, in May 2022 to Dunfermline and in May 2023 to Robert Gordon’s College.

"Those finals provided us with knowledge about how to control a game if that makes sense,” Enoka said. “They were a learning curve.”

"In both games we had opportunities that we didn't take and we reviewed them after the game.

"Albeit we probably wouldn’t have won, but there were one or two things that we would have changed during the game to put us in a better position.

"So coming into this game we all knew what we needed to do.