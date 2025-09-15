Kirkcaldy Rugby Club's bus hell leads to shock call-off

Fin Smith and his Blues mates had no match last weekend as team bus never turned up (Pic Michael Booth)

In a bizarre postponement, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club’s scheduled Arnold Clark National League Division 2 fixture at Highland last Saturday didn’t go ahead as the Blues’ team bus didn’t turn up.

“We had an issue with the bus all week,” Kirkcaldy skipper Fin Smith told the Fife Free Press. “At the start of the week we never had a bus because I think there was something that had gone wrong with the initial bus we had booked in.

"I think the club board and president then spent the whole week trying to contact 20 or 30 different bus companies to get a bus booked in at short notice.

"We managed to get this one – a 49-seater – and had been told by the company that everything was good to go. And then on Saturday morning at about nine o'clock something must have changed and they ended up not being able to take us.

"It was a bit of an unusual one, I've not experienced it before. It was a bit frustrating.

"It was too difficult to sort out any alternatives with a lot of the boys having young families and cars being limited. So we weren't able to get up, unfortunately.

"I think the boys were disappointed not to play.

"Obviously, I think Highland are a bit frustrated that we couldn't get up, which is fair enough. But at the same time, we were keen to come up.

"I believe both Kirkcaldy and Highland have been in touch with the SRU about rescheduling the fixture.”

Kirkcaldy, seventh in the league with six points from two matches, continue their campaign at home to Peebles this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off at Beveridge Park.

"It's a big one on Saturday for us,” Smith said. “Obviously, Peebles having been relegated last year and they've had a slow start to this season.

"But we know they're a pretty strong side. They're always a difficult team to face.

"We're hoping for a good week of training as usual. It’s a massive game for us and all the boys are desperate to get back out.

"Hopefully we can put on a show at home. Being a game behind now, it's quite a big one for us to pick up some points and sort of start to jump up the league a wee bit.”