Quintan Sanft has been strengthening his squad ahead of competitive 2024-25 campaign (Pic Michael Booth)

As he bids to build a squad capable of improving on last season's second bottom finish in National League Division 2, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club head coach Quintan Sanft has been busy bringing in reinforcements this summer.

On newly arrived former Howe of Fife scrum-half/winger Alex Webb, Sanft told the Fife Free Press: "I've only seen Alex play sevens, I haven't seen him play 15s.

"On the sevens pitch he's quite nippy, he's quite fast.

"If he's a scrum half, obviously we need that speed off the mark to move ball to our forwards, especially the way our forwards play, which is quite good.

"Defensively, he's got a small frame but he doesn't have to do as much tackling as long as he knows what to do and how to hide himself around the rucks."

Another new face for the Blues this season is Fijian centre/winger Avi Nailatica, who has recently moved from Dundee to the Leven area.

"Avi came over to play some sevens for us,” Sanft said. “He's a strong ball carrier, a big boy which is a plus side for us because we've been struggling in our backs in the last couple of years."

Webb and Nailatica have been joined at Kirkcaldy by another couple of new signings, Scott Anderson and Sean McKervail. Both these players have served Kirkcaldy Rugby Club before and will be welcomed to improve squad depth.

Sanft added: "I think the more depth we have, the more competition we have, the better the team will be.”

And Sanft revealed that long serving player Gavin McKenzie is staying at Kirkcaldy.

The gaffer added: "Gavin has played well in over 300 games for the club and has been a stalwart.

"As you know, players get older, and Gav's getting to that stage now where he's starting to look at retirement.

"The plus side for us is that he is staying at the club. We still need him for what he does for the team but we need to try and develop someone else to take over from him when Gav finally decides to hang up his boots and move on.

"The 2024-25 campaign might be Gav's last season. He has been threatening to retire for the last two seasons but he is still young and fit enough that he can still play at a high level."