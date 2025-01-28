Kirkcaldy rugby skipper on club sides' Six Nations sabbatical

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club captain Fin Smith has been giving his thoughts on legislation which sees Scotland’s domestic fixture card put on hold whenever it is a Six Nations weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s side open their 2025 campaign at home to Italy this Saturday, kick-off 2.15pm at Murrayfield, handicapped by the absence of inspirational skipper Sione Tuipulotu who will miss the tournament after sustaining a pectoral muscle injury during a training session with Glasgow Warriors.

And, when asked if he likes the fact that Kirkcaldy and other domestic teams are having a break this weekend due to what’s happening at international level, Smith said: “I’m all for it. I think it makes complete sense to be honest because it gives the Kirkcaldy boys that play week in, week out the chance to go and watch Scotland.

"So if it wasn’t for this layout a lot of the guys would miss out on seeing the Scotland boys. It’s also good because it gives boys the chance to rest up and heal up I suppose.

Captain Fin Smith on the ball for Kirkcaldy Rugby Club earlier this season (Pic by Michael Booth)

"I’ll be there at Murrayfield this weekend, hoping for a good result. I’m going with friends from outside the club and I think a few of my Kirkcaldy team-mates will be there as well. So I’ll be able to catch up with them in Edinburgh I’m sure.”

On the absence of key man Tuipulotu, Smith added: "It was tough to see Sione go down. We’ve still got a good chance but I think it will be a lot harder now.

"I think when Sione was fit there was an outside chance Scotland could compete, although you never know what can happen.”

Kirkcaldy, currently fourth in Arnold Clark National League Division 2 with 31 points from 11 matches, will resume their league campaign at home to leaders Gordonians on Saturday, February 8 in a 3pm kick-off.

It looks to be a daunting prospect for the Blues against the Aberdeen outfit, as Gordonians have won each of their last ten games including a 48-14 home success over Kirkcaldy in the reverse fixture on October 19.

The league leaders’ only defeat so far came on the opening day of the 2024-’25 campaign, when they were beaten 29-14 at Preston Lodge.

So Kirkcaldy – defeated 29-17 at home to Lasswade in their last league outing on January 18 – will likely have to be at their very best.