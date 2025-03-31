Last-gasp try takes Kirkcaldy Rugby Club into National League Cup semi-finals

Kieran Mitchell scores late try to take Kirkcaldy into semi-finals (Pics Michael Booth)

A sensational last-gasp try by Kieran Mitchell sealed a nerve-shredding 19-17 home victory for Kirkcaldy Rugby Club in Saturday’s home National League Cup quarter-final against Berwick.

“Kieran’s try was literally the last play of the game,” said Kirkcaldy skipper Fin Smith. “He touched it down and that was game over.

"The win seemed a bit unlikely for a while, but as has been the case a few times this season, we pulled it out the bag very late on so there was a bit of relief.

"In all honesty it had been looking a bit bleak. It was a game of two halves. We had the wind at our backs in the first half and then we played into the wind in the second half.

Blues skipper Fin Smith in possession against Berwick

"When we managed to get into their half or into their 22, sometimes we made silly mistakes or showed impatience and we lost the ball.

"We managed to compose ourselves, build a few phases and get Kieran over in the corner which was good.

"There was a big buzz around the club, whether it was relief or just being delighted to get through.

"It was a big game for us. I think all the boys were desperate to get through to the semis so it was a good moment when Kieran went over and that full-time whistle went.”

Kirkcaldy's Seb Evans takes plaudits after full-time

Kirkcaldy – who had led 14-5 at half-time thanks to converted tries by Rhys Bonner and Connor Wood, were forced into the last gasp salvage operation after Berwick scored two second half tries, one of which was converted.

And the Blues don’t have much time to bask in the glory of their success as the home semi-final against lower league Hillhead Jordanhill is at Beveridge Park this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Smith said: “We expect it to be a tough game. Hillhead Jordanhill’s league campaign is as good as over as Howe of Fife won their league.

"Everything for them is in the cup now and I suppose coming to play a team from the league above they have nothing to lose. They will probably enjoy the underdog tag and they’re a team who like to throw the ball about.

Gavin McKenzie is delighted at Blues' progress to last four

"They’ll be confident enough so we have to train hard and put in another shift.”

The winners this Saturday will take on either GHK or Gordonians – who also play their semi-final this Saturday – in the final at Murrayfield on Saturday, April 19 with a 12.45pm kick-off.

Smith added: "If we had been offered any one of the other three teams left we would have taken Hillhead, especially at home.

"But we still expect a hard game and we'll probably need to play a bit better than we did last Saturday.

"We defended well for large periods of the game on Saturday but we'll probably have to be better to make sure we make the final.

"But it's a great opportunity for the boys and hopefully all goes well.

"The weather wasn't good last Saturday but I think it will be better this Saturday so hopefully we get a big crowd.

"I know a few boys from Hillhead and I think they're bringing a big support with them as well so it should be good.

"Getting to play at Murrayfield would be a great experience.

"Kirkcaldy have only been there twice I think, so it would be a big day out for the club and a good way to finish the season.”