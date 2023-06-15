New boys Hamilton Bulls first up for Howe of Fife next rugby season

Will Howley in action for Howe of Fife during their 23-22 defeat away to Orkney in January (Pic: Chris Reekie)

Hamilton are an unknown quantity for the Cupar club, being one of five teams relegated from the division above at the end of last season as part of a restructure adding a fourth division and reducing the first, second and third in size.

That opening fixture at Duffus Park – on Saturday, September 2 – is followed by Howe’s longest trip of the season, about 570 miles there and back, to face more familiar opposition, Orkney, the Saturday after.

Howe lost the corresponding fixture last season by 23-22 at the end of January, having won the reverse one in Fife by 41-14 the preceding October, so they’ll be looking to make amends for that single-point defeat on the road this time round.

A visit from further familiar faces, East Dunbartonshire’s Allan Glen’s, follows on Saturday, September 16.

Howe did the double against the Bishopbriggs outfit last term, beating them 36-23 at Dundee in March and 20-15 away in November, so they’ll be looking to keep up that winning run.

That’s followed by their first journey into uncharted territory, Prestonpans in East Lothian, to take on Preston Lodge, another new arrival from National 2, on Saturday, September 23, then a visit from Dumfries Saints at the end of the month.

All those games kick off at 3pm.

