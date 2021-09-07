New clubhouse planned for Kirkcaldy RFC

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club President Dave Foster (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

With rugby finally back on schedule the Blues’ board can now get back to planning on improvements at the club, which include ambitious plans to build a brand new clubhouse.

Dave Foster, President, says it would be of a benefit to both the club and the local community.

"As a club we've been extending our reach into the community for quite a few years now,” he said.

"The facilities we have at Beveridge Park are not fit for purpose and there isn't a great deal of community space within the clubhouse in its current format.

“Also, we can only play one game at a time as there are only two dressing rooms, one home and one away.”

Mr Foster says the idea of replacing the current building has been mooted for years and was looking likely to proceed until the pandemic broke.

"Plans have been on and off for around 10 years but had really ramped up just before covid which has obviously delayed things.

“We do have conceptual plans drawn up and they will be finalised with membership feedback.”

There now come the not inconsiderable task of raising the money to complete the project, a task which Mr Foster admits will be “enormous".

“Funding is going to be a challenge, but there are lots of funders out there.

“The rugby club will be the lead but we’ve gone out to the general public, park users and club users and asking them what they would like to see from a clubhouse in the park.

"Things like a community cafe are high on the list and that is very much included in the plans.

"We have been also been working with certain bodies like the Fife Community Hub for the Changing Lives initiative which is backed by sportscotland.

“It helps people who are disadvantaged and looks to sport to bring them back into the community and teaching them life skills.”

He added: “We need a minimum size and space to make this project work.

“We've amended our plans and the thought is we'll do this on a staged basis rather than one hit.