Not so good for Quintan Sanft's Kirkcaldy Rugby Club men at Perth Sevens
Although Quintan Sanft’s side prevailed against Arbroath and Claymores, they were defeated by the Lesley Supreme invitational team and eventual Plate winners Hearts and Balls.
Sanft – whose side had reached the semi-finals of their own sevens tournament, won the Portobello version and landed the Plate sevens prizes at both Crieff and Howe of Fife in preceding weekends – told the Fife Free Press: “It was not so good for us this time. The invitational teams were too strong. They had players who had played Premiership rugby or National 1 rugby.
"The standard was very good overall. Highland – who had won our sevens tournament – lost in the semis in Perth to eventual overall Cup winners Flying Fish, an invitational team.
"Despite what happened last weekend, I still think it’s been a very productive sevens season for us.
"It was five years since we’d had sevens, so to have it back on and to have five tournaments for the boys to play in has been really good and beneficial for them.”
Sanft said that Blues sevens captain Finlay Smith had once again stood out as one of their best performers in Perth, along with Conar Littlejohn.
There was at least some degree of success for those of a Kirkcaldy persuasion in Perth last weekend, as the club’s over-35s managed to reach the final of the 10s competition.
