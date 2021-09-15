Patched up Howe of Fife do enough against Perthshire

Fraser Allan powers past the Perthshire defence. Picture by Chris Reekie

There has been little consistency in the Howe selections moving into week two of league rugby.

A short trip to Perth to take on close rivals Perthshire saw injuries deny Howe the services of Rory Johnstone, Terry Turpie, Gregor Smith.

The backline looked to experience with Ian Aitken, Stewart Lathangie and Duncan McIntyre. Steven Player started in the pack.

From a penalty, Aitken nudged Howe into the corner. James Lawrie made a few yards, a quick release from the ruck and a short pass from Aitken to Fraser Allan saw the latter dive over for the first score. Aitken missed the kick.

Howe were having a torrid time in the scrum with the home side dominant, securing penalties as they shoved Howe off the ball.

Howe’s misery was extended when McIntyre was yellow carded for a crunching tackle. Despite the numerical advantage, Perthshire could not get past a very aggressive Howe defence. It was this defence which led to a penalty for Howe just before the break, slotted over by Aitken.

Howe, having ripped the ball from Perthshire, were themselves penalised for a misdemeanour on the ground. Perthshire failed with the kick but once gain Howe were pushed off the scrum and a penalty to Perthshire this time the succeeded. Almost immediately it was the turn of Howe to slot a penalty from Aitken.

Mcintyre made a scything run up the park, offloading to Lathangie, to score close to the posts. An easy conversion for Aitken.

Whenever awarded a penalty within Howe’s half, Perthshire attempted to kick for points, badly.

Howe began to get the upper hand, winning at least five penalties close the line. This should have resulted in at least one score. It was inexplicable, too many players with white line fever and little cohesion or structure to pull in the opposition.

It was difficult to see Perthshire scoring so it was no surprise when, from a penalty kick into the corner, and the resulting lineout, Howe controlled the maul, Allan breaking off to charge through for Howe’s third try.