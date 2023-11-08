Kirkcaldy Rugby Club lost 46-17 at third-placed Peebles in their latest National League Division 2 fixture last weekend, writes Ann Oliver.

Peebles’ early dominance against Quintan Sanft’s side was rewarded with a fifth-minute try which was converted.

After the visitors’ Fin Smith narrowly missed with a penalty attempt, poor handling cost the Blues and a penalty was conceded and duly dispatched for 10-0.

It was soon 17-0 following a converted try after another penalty conceded 10m from the Blues’ try line.

An untidy Peebles pass was then intercepted by Robbie Penman just inside the Blues’ 22. He ran the length of the pitch to score a try converted by Smith for 17-7.

A yellow card for Peebles meant Kirkcaldy had a numerical advantage but they conceded a penalty which was kicked to make it 20-7 at half-time.

Into the second half and the Blues’ Smith struck home a penalty to reduce the deficit to 10 points.

But once again defensive frailty and soft shoulders on the part of Kirkcaldy led to a try for Peebles which was converted.

This was followed shortly afterwards by weak defensive work and Peebles scoring again before converting once more, 34-10.

More questionable Kirkcaldy defending following a poor scrum then led to another converted try.

The Blues then lost Aidan Reddick to injury and a further rejig was required.

Some good rolling rugby from Peebles led to another try out wide but a difficult kick to convert was missed.

Another yellow card for Peebles and a tap and go option gained ground for the Blues until they were punished for coming in at the side of a ruck. Some backchat to the referee led to 10m being conceded.

Another great bit of play and good pace from Penman and Timmy Kennedy exposed a tiring Peebles side but unfortunately the chance went amiss due to a forward pass.

A late try from the Blues’ Kieran Mitchell – who had been denied minutes earlier – was converted by Smith to make it 46-17.