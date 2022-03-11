Peebles v Kirkcaldy NL2 game called off because of Covid outbreak

Tonight’s game between Peebles and Kirkcaldy in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the latter’s squad.

By Darin Hutson
Friday, 11th March 2022, 1:16 pm
Peebles being beaten 30-25 at Kirkcaldy back in september (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

That game was due to kick off at the Borderers’ Gytes home ground at 8pm but will now be rescheduled.

A spokesperson for the Fife side said: “Due to a number of Covid cases within our senior squad, our game versus Peebles tonight has been cancelled.

“We wish all players affected a speedy recovery.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Peebles are currently ninth in the 12-team table, on 37 points from 17 games, and Kirkcaldy are one place below them and three points worse off but with a game in hand.

The reverse fixture was a 30-25 victory for the Fifers on the opening day of the season at the start of September.

As things stand, both sides are next in action on Saturday, March 19 – Peebles at home to Whitecraigs at 11am and Kirkcaldy hosting Falkirk at 3pm.

KirkcaldyFifeBorderers