Poor first half costs Howe of Fife versus Allan Glen's

Glens were first to score at Howe’s Duffus Park home ground.

Their hosts seemed all at odds, and despite creating numerous penalties, they were unable to find a relieving kick, giving the ball straight back to the visitors.

The Glaswegians’ first try was a soft one they could not convert.

Andy Harley making his 100th appearance for Howe of Fife during their 38-34 loss at home to Allan Glen's on Saturday (Pic: Chris Reekie)

Howe rallied and offered good support with ball through numerous hands for captain Fraser Allan to break the visitors’ defence and score. A conversion attempt went awry.

From a further penalty award, Howe took a quick tap. Once more, Allan latched onto the ball to score, again going unconverted.

Uncharacteristically, Howe were getting pushed off their scrum. From one such scrum, Glens levelled the score.

There then followed a very difficult period for Howe. They could find no control to their play. Their lineout was all over the place, kicking was misdirected and inaccurate and they were falling off tackles, mixed in with some rushed passes and poor handling.

Prop Bartek Brylak breaking Allan Glen's defence for his second try during Saturday's 38-34 loss at home to the Glaswegians (Pic: Chris Reekie)

The visitors proceeded to take control of the first half, scoring a further three tries, all converted, to go into the break 31-10 in front.

A couple of personnel changes at half-time and getting back to basics appeared to work.

It took an individual try from the mesmeric Greg Frearson to ignite the charge and soon Howe were doing everything right they’d got wrong in the first half.

Their resurgence continued with a clean lineout take from Jamie Thomson, the forwards rolling and mauling forward for prop Bartek Brylak to drive over and score. The conversion was missed.

Jamie Thomson scoring for Howe of Fife during their 38-34 loss at home to Allan Glen's on Saturday (Pic: Chris Reekie)

Moments later, the scenario was replicated. From another well-executed lineout catch and drive, Brylak once more bludgeoning through the defence to score. This time the unfamiliar presence of Ryan Powles taking on the conversion managed to add the extra two points.

From being 21 points adrift, Howe trailed by four, then, following excellent interplay and patient control of their possession, Thomson went over, Powles adding the conversion to put Howe three in front.

With Howe having dominated for 30 minutes, it was disappointing when Glens, in one of their few attacks, scored, adding the conversion to lead 38-34.

Howe still had opportunities to snatch the match. They overkicked, much of it into the arms of the opposition. Had Howe kept control of the ball, making the visitors work harder, it could well have been a different outcome. They will rue their first-half display and lack of a recognised place-kicker.

On a positive note, however, Howe are scoring tries and gaining bonus points.

Next up is a trip to Preston Lodge this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.