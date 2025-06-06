Quintan Sanft: It could be hard to bring more quality players to Kirkcaldy Rugby Club this summer

Quintan Sanft will likely face challenges when trying to add quality new players to Blues' squad this summer (Pic Michael Booth)

Although he is delighted to already have a strong playing squad in place for the 2025-2026 campaign, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club head coach Quintan Sanft has acknowledged the difficulties he could face when trying to strengthen his pool this summer.

The Western Samoan-born gaffer, who led the Blues to a fourth-place finish in Arnold Clark National League Division 2 in 2024-’25 and is delighted to have 70 players to pick from across the club’s 1st and 2nd XV squads, told the Fife Free Press: “We’re on the search. The hard part is that a lot of good players will be told to move up and play at a higher level, National 1 or Premiership rugby.

"A difficulty playing at our level is trying to entice players. We've had a lot of players move away from us to go and get Premiership rugby, to get exposure, to find contracts.

" Obviously, you're not going to get a professional contract playing National 2 rugby.

"For us it’s just about assessing our players and trying to look around the clubs in the area to find players that are good enough.”

After the conclusion of their latest league campaign this spring, Kirkcaldy took part in some sevens tournaments prior to the holiday season.

Sanft added: “We had our sevens and then we went to Howe of Fife sevens and Dundee sevens.

"We got on not bad. We haven't taken a series this year because of the way the league has dragged on a bit but we always try to stay committed to the local clubs and send teams over to play in the sevens tournaments.

"The hard thing about sevens nowadays is that they come right at the back of a long XVs season, which is a shame because I'd say I prefer sevens.

"I like the open pitch and showing your skills.

"When you're playing in the regular season, you're training from pre-season, first of July to March, playing XVs.

"The body takes a toll and then you're trying to get out and play sevens. It gets hard.

"So we'd prefer it if the sevens competitions were at the beginning, as a lead up into XVs.

"But I think it's always going to be that way in this country.

"I come from a New Zealand background so our sevens season has always started off first and then leads into XVs.”