Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton has boosted the Scottish Championship leaders by signing a new two-year contract extension which keeps him at Stark’s Park until June 2026.

Sam Stanton has extended his Raith Rovers contract (Pic Eddie Doig)

The 29-year-old, who has been at Raith since January 2022 when he joined after leaving Irish outfit Dundalk, has been outstanding this season, consistently earning rave reviews while scoring five times and providing eight assists in 24 league and cup appearances.

Rovers boss Ian Murray said: "I'm very happy that Sam has extended his stay with Raith Rovers.

"He is a player of real quality and he has been a pleasure to work with. I look forward to working with him further."

Since playing at Stark's Park, Stanton has made a total of 95 appearances and scored 12 goals.

He has netted three times since mid-November in Raith wins over Hamilton Accies, Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle.

At the start of his career, Stanton initially broke through at Hibernian, progressing through their youth academy system and making his debut at just 17-years-old against Rangers in January 2012.

After over 50 appearances for the Hibees, scoring three goals and spending time on loan at Cowdenbeath, Livingston, Dumbarton and Dundee United, the player then signed for Dundee United permanently in January 2018.

After over 50 appearance for United, he moved to the USA to sign for Phoenix Rising FC in January 2020.