Rugby club’s new goalpost-pads send out positive messages

Pictured with Howe of Fife’s new goalpost-pads and flagpost-pads at the Cupar club’s Duffus Park home ground are, from left, development officer Jack Sinclair, Howe Harlequins captain Victoria Nicoll, first XV skipper Eden Cruickshank and reserves captain Daryl Warrender (Photo: Howe of Fife)

​Howe of Fife are flagging up positive messages ahead of their forthcoming Arnold Clark National League Division 2 rugby season.

​The Cupar club have taken delivery of new pads for the goalposts and corner flags at their Duffus Park home ground’s two pitches and the former have got one of four of the club’s stated values written on each side – respect, community, teamwork and inclusion.

The £3,000-plus bill for the new pads and two advertising boards was covered by a Scottish Rugby Union grant applied for by club development officer Jack Sinclair.

Welcoming the new pads’ arrival, a club spokesperson said: “The post-pads highlight four of the club’s main values.

“We are delighted with them and would like to pass on our thanks to Jack for his efforts in gaining the funding.”

Howe’s firsts start next season away to Highland in Inverness on Saturday, August 30, with kick-off at Canal Park at 3pm.