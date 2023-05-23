News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Rugby: Ex-Kirkcaldy ace Jacob Ramsay sets up try in Caledonia Reds’ victory over South of Scotland

Former Kirkcaldy Rugby Club ace Jacob Ramsay set up a try after coming on as a 41st-minute replacement for Caledonia Reds, as they won 32-30 against South of Scotland in the sides’ Scottish rugby inter-district championship final in Glasgow on Sunday.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:10 BST
Jacob Ramsay (back row, 3rd from right) celebrates with some of his Reds' team-mates after final win (Pic Bryan Robertson)Jacob Ramsay (back row, 3rd from right) celebrates with some of his Reds' team-mates after final win (Pic Bryan Robertson)
Jacob Ramsay (back row, 3rd from right) celebrates with some of his Reds' team-mates after final win (Pic Bryan Robertson)

Reds’ try scorers were Highland’s Adriu Muritoki, Stirling County’s Callum MacPherson, Glasgow Hawks’ Liam Brims and Falkirk’s Harry Russell, with Brims adding three conversions and a penalty.

South’s points came via Hawick’s Shawn Muir and Kirk Ford, Melrose’s Calum Crookshanks and Musselburgh’s Michael Badenhorst with tries plus Craig Dods with two conversions and a penalty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just 16 seconds had elapsed when Dodds kicked South 3-0 ahead, but Brims soon levelled matters.

Muritoki sprinted away for a try, before MacPherson intercepted a pass on the halfway line and sprinted for the line to give Reds a 15-3 advantage.

Most Popular

But this was pegged back to 15-10 by half-time as captain Muir went over on the left after some strong carries in midfield.

Brims sprinted under the posts for Reds’ third try on 47 minutes, before a rapid counter attack brought the Reds a fourth score in the 56th minute. Ramsay made the initial break on the left, offloading to Sam Cardosi, who then found Rokodoguni before the final pass was made to Russell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ford dived over for South three minutes later and the Borders outfit then got right back into proceedings when Crookshanks plucked a lineout out of the air and dived over.

Badenhorst then scored an intercept try for South, who then went ahead via Dodds’ penalty on 74 minutes.

But, just a minute later, Faulds stepped up from around 40m and slotted a penalty home to put the Reds back in front.

But with the last play Dods had the chance to win it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Caley knocked the restart on, and from the scrum the South won the penalty just outside the 22 on the right.

The Gala man stepped up but missed the kick, and Caledonia Reds were crowned the champions, defeating a side which had come back from deficits to win their preceding five matches.

Related topics:Rugby