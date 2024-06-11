Rugby fixtures released: Kirkcaldy idle on first National 2 weekend on Saturday, September 7

Kirkcaldy won Howe of Fife Sevens Plate this close season

Next rugby season’s Scottish National League Division 2 fixture list sees Kirkcaldy idle on the first day of action – Saturday, September 7 – before beginning their 2024-25 campaign at home to Falkirk on Saturday, September 14, with a 3pm kick-off.

Due to the odd number of teams in their division, nine, one will be out of action each weekend.

Kirkcaldy’s other league fixtures are: September 21 – Stewart’s Melville (a), September 28 – Preston Lodge (h); October 5 – Lasswade (a), October 12 – Newton Stewart (h), October 19 – Gordonians (a), October 26 – GHK (h); November 9 – Berwick (a), November 30 – Falkirk (a); December 7 – Stewart’s Melville (h).

2025, January 11 – Preston Lodge (a), January 18 – Lasswade (h), January 25 – Newton Stewart (a); February 8 – Gordonians (h), February 15 – GHK (a); March 1 – Berwick (h).

Quintan Sanft’s Blues will be looking for a higher finish than last season as they finished ninth at the end of the 2023-24 league campaign.

But they were spared relegation last term as it was a 10-team league and bottom dogs Aberdeen Grammar made the drop to National 3.

In the League Cup, the Blues’ fixtures are: August 31 – Falkirk (a); November 2 – Howe of Fife (h); December 14 – Dunfermline (a).

