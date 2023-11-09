Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie back in training after injury at Rugby World Cup
The Scots’ 36-14 loss to the quarter-finalists in Paris was the last of their four pool matches and also their final involvement in the competition.
It saw their captain forced off injured with 18 minutes on the clock, Matt Fagerson replacing him and Finn Russell taking over as skipper, and he’s been out of action since.
Tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship home match against Connacht at the capital’s Hive Stadium, with kick-off at 7.35pm, comes too soon into the 27-year-old’s recovery for consideraion but he’s expected to be available for selection for next Friday’s game against South Africa’s Vodacom Bulls, also at home and also kicking off at 7.35pm.
Dundee-born Ritchie is one of ten Edinburgh players out injured at the moment.
Back-row Hamish Watson suffered a facial injury in Saturday gone’s 36-27 round-three loss away to Leinster and is expected to be out for several weeks.
Wingers Darcy Graham and Emiliano Boffelli are out with hip and toe injuries respectively. Graham is expected back later this month, with Boffelli set to return in mid-December.
Prop Luan de Bruin, lock Sam Skinner and Scott Steele are all expected to return to full fitness later this month.
Prop Mikey Jones, full-back Nathan Sweeney and back-row Cam Neild are forecast to return to training in December.