Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie to make United Rugby Championship comeback for Edinburgh versus Vodacom Bulls

Ex-Howe of Fife flanker Jamie Ritchie is fit again and will make his comeback for Edinburgh in their United Rugby Championship home game against South Africa’s Vodacom Bulls in tonight.

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

The 27-year-old hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder during Scotland’s 36-14 loss to Ireland in the Rugby World Cup in France back on Saturday, October 7, but is now ready to return.

Forwards coach Stevie Lawrie said: “Jamie Ritchie is available for selection. He’s training really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight’s match, kicking off at 7.35pm, will be the final one of the Bulls’ four-game European mini-tour before they return to Pretoria.

They have won two out of three so far despite being without four of their world cup winners, defeating Zebre and Cardiff after losing to Ulster.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie and Marco van Staden were left at home to recover after the tournament but Lawrie still expects a tough test at the capital’s Hive Stadium.

“They’ll be a massive challenge physically,” said Lawrie.

“They’ll bring their power game. They’ve gone back to that a little bit more this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wilco Louw has made a difference in terms of how they’ve scrummaged, but we’ve also had some positive scrummaging displays, so that’s going to be a key area.”

Edinburgh are eighth in the championship table, on 12 points from four fixtures, with Bulls top, three points better off than their hosts.