Season ends all square for Kikcaldy

Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft played for the Blues at Peebles. (Pic: Stephen Mathieson)

Kirkcaldy completed their season with a trip to the Borders to play Peebles in a previously often postponed fixture.

With league safety guaranteed for both sides and a bright sunny day on the banks of the Tweed things looked promising for an entertaining afternoon.

The Kirkcaldy lineup was yet again not at full strength due to injuries and unavailability thanks to wedding season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus load of supporters who travelled with the Blues were slightly disheartened as after an even start during the first few exchanges - the home side went ahead by two tries - boldly described as halfway to the bonus point by @PeeblesRugby on Twitter.

Their optimism was, however, short-lived as Dayle Turner got on the scoresheet for Craig Letham to convert and the same duo doing the business once more saw the Blues take a 12-14 lead at half time.

The referee chose to yellow card the try scoring Turner shortly before half time so the Blues were to start the second half a man short.

The second half began as so many others have this season with the Blues conceding an early try but they rallied and applied more pressure.

The home defence cracked and a yellow card for persistent infringements saw the Blues gain a man advantage and they were ruthless.

Connor Wood scored after the forwards hammered on the door and then Dayle Turner scampered over for his hat trick pushing the Blues into a 19-26 lead.

Rhys Bonner who had terrorised the home defence all afternoon took a sore one and had to leave the field - his shift done.

The home side rallied when back to full strength - obviously eager not to disappoint their home crowd who had been noisy and silenced in equal measure.

A converted try tied the scores and despite an extra 10 minutes of play - neither side could get the decisive score.

Special mention to coach Quintin Sanft who once more took a sip of his elixir of youth to play 80 minutes at scrum half.