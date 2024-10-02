​Second-half fightback v Garnock earns Howe of Fife their first win of new Arnold Clark National League Division 3 rugby season

Howe of Fife beating Garnock 61-29 at home at Duffus Park in Cupar on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

​Howe of Fife’s wait for their first win of the new Arnold Clark National League Division 3 rugby season is now over as it arrived at the third time of asking at home to Garnock on Saturday.

Garnock, from Beith in North Ayrshire, looked likely to provide another stern test for Howe’s youthful squad, arriving at Cupar’s Duffus Park undefeated thus far this campaign, having won two of their three opening games – by 62-29 at home to Cartha Queen’s Park seven days prior and by 46-43 at Aberdeen Grammar the weekend before – and drawn the other, 26-all hosting Dumfries Saints on the first day of the season.

That unbeaten streak was brought to a halt by second-from-bottom Howe, however, as they got the better of their third-placed visitors by 61-29 to take their tally of points to six from three fixtures.

Right from the kick-off, the Fifers showed their intent. Forwards controlled the ball, interlinking well before the ball was moved to Owen Anderson on the left wing and he, in his customary manner, jinked past a floundering defence to score before a large crowd of spectators had had time to settle, though the No 11 failed to convert his own try.

Duncan McIntrye on his way to scoring the last of Howe of Fife's nine tries during their 61-29 win at home to Garnock at Duffus Park in Cupar on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

The visitors responded immediately, skipper Matt Shiells driving over for an unconverted try.

Straight from the restart, Howe ran at pace back against Garnock, with Anderson once more outstretching the defence to score and convert, putting the hosts back in front by seven points.

A period of resolute Howe defence could not prevent Garnock’s bulky forwards setting up camp inside the home 22 area, eventually giving No 8 Ross Brocket room to go over for a converted try and level the scores at 13-alll.

Cammy Walker, playing at outside-centre, then went on a mazy run, evading tackles, showing strength, handing off defenders to score an individual try converted by Anderson.

Cammy Walker handing off a Garnock defender to score the first of his three tries for Howe of Fife during a 61-29 win at home at Duffus Park in Cupar on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Back came the visitors again to score, though, once more via Shiells and then Brocket, one of them converted, for a 24-19 half-time lead.

At the restart and playing with the slope, Howe knew they’d need to shore up their defence to create space for their fleet-footed youngsters, and it was their forwards creating momentum, carrying strongly, committing defenders, that laid the platform for a fightback.

First right-winger Ruari Barr was given a little room to work on the left side of the field, racing past floundering tackles to score, Anderson converting, then the No 11 himself was on the end of a superb passage of interplay to score his third of the afternoon and convert.

Replacement opposition hooker Tom McGuire dotted down an unconverted try midway through the second half but that was their only contribution to the scoreline after the break as Howe took control of the match, forwards and backs combining seamlessly, moving the ball away from contact at every opportunity and stretching a tiring Garnock pack.

A second try, converted by Anderson, for Walker was the culmination of slick handling skills and support throughout the side.

The scores kept on coming. Walker ran in for Howe’s seventh and his third, converted by Anderson.

Barr was next to score, evading despairing tackles as he sprinted down the touchline, weaving inside to score, Anderson converting.

The last try of the match went to veteran inside-centre Duncan McIntyre. Like Walker in the first half, McIntyre wiggled and squirmed through the Garnock defence from just inside the halfway line, running strongly and sidestepping out of tackles to run in under the posts, Anderson adding the extras again.

This Saturday sees Howe off to fifth-placed Orkney, with kick-off at 12.30pm.