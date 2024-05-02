Sevens up next for Howe of Fife

Dundee, last years winners of Howe Sevens' JR Gray Trophy (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Proceedings get under way at Cupar’s Duffus Park clubhouse on Friday evening with a dinner commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first time Howe won their own sevens by beating Marr College Former Pupils 20-10 in 1974’s final.

Guest speakers Iain Paxton and Chris Fusaro, both former Scotland internationals, will take part in a question-and-answer session with former Courier and Herald rugby correspondent Kevin Ferrie, a past Howe player.

Dunfermline-born Paxton, 66, was capped 40 times between 1981 and 1988 at No 8 and also played in all four of the British and Irish Lions’ internationals during their 1983 tour of New Zealand, later coaching at Glenrothes, Boroughmuir and Edinburgh.

DP&L Travel senior consultant Gail Brunton handing over sevens jerseys sponsored by her employer to Howe of Fife captain Fraser Allan (Pic: Chris Reekie)

Kirkcaldy-born ex-Howe flanker Fusaro, 34, made four appearances for Scotland at XVs in 2014, having also represented his country at sevens from 2007 to 2010.

Among their audience will be fellow former Howe players and past and present internationals Peter and George Horne.

The former, 34, is currently part of the national team’s coaching set-up and the his younger brother, 28, plays at scrum-half for United Rugby Championship table-toppers Glasgow Warriors.

That same evening will see an under-18s sevens tournament taking place, kicking off at 6.30pm and concluding with a final for the Drummond Cup around 9pm.

Saturday’s main tournament will be contested by 12 male teams in four pools of three for the JR Gray Trophy, with the Bill Ferrier Quaich going to the day’s runners-up.

Those taking part include Dundee, Perthshire, Kinross and Kirkcaldy.

Women’s teams will compete in two groups of four for the Cordelia Manson Cup.

Pool matches will start at 11.30am

To round off the weekend's sport, Howe’s under-16s boys ands girls will stage their own sevens tournament on Sunday.

Pool matches will start at 10.30am.

Entry to Saturday’s sevens costs. For details, go to https://www.facebook.com/HoweRugbyRFC