ScotRail is beefing up its services to Muyrrayfield for Saturday’s big game against Italy, which kicks-off at 12:30pm.

There will be more seats on trains on routes in and out of Edinburgh throughout the day, including between Edinburgh Waverley and Fife.

Customers are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and allow additional time for travel as services will be much busier than normal throughout the day with a number of football matches also taking place across the country on Saturday.

Rugby fans will head to Kirkcaldy station early on Saturday

Limited access at Haymarket station caused by the ongoing redevelopment of an adjacent building means customers should expect longer waiting times for the train home after the rugby.

Some customers may also be held outside of the station or be redirected to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train home.

Fans are asked to consider travelling straight to Edinburgh Waverley after the final whistle to reduce their need to queue.

Edinburgh Trams operate a fast and frequent service between the entrance of the stadium and St Andrew Square tram stop – a short walk from Edinburgh Waverley.

Edinburgh City Centre is also accessible from BT Murrayfield by a number of Lothian Bus services (1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33).