Slender win at Howe of Fife confirms Lasswade as champions

Howe fullback Gregor Smith dives over for the Cupar side's score (picture by Chris Reekie)

The last home game of the season, a rearranged fixture against league leaders Lasswade, was likely to be a tough test for this vastly improving Howe of Fife side.

It was player-coach and Howe stalwart Stewart Lathangie’s 250th appearance for the club. Preceding the start, the teams and spectators respected a minute’s silence in honour of past president Ian Duncan, who had passed away suddenly.

The Cupar club made the early running, controlling possession well and putting the visitors under pressure. Ian Aitken struck the ball over the bar for a 3-0 penalty lead but, soon after, it was Howe who transgressed, not releasing the ball in the tackle, and it was level at 3-3.

Howe continued to control territory. Aitken missed with another penalty before Howe struck with a well-worked try. Aitken drilled a kick long to the corner and Sean Murray followed up at pace, forcing the defender to kick into touch on the visitors’ 22m line.

An acrobatic lineout from James Lawrie, then slick hands through the backs, saw a reverse pass inside to the rapier-like Gregor Smith, cutting through the defence to score beside the posts. Aitken converted the try to put Howe 10-3 ahead.

Howe continued create chances in attack and, when the visitors had the ball, Howe’s defence was solid, turning over the Lasswade ball numerous times.

Lasswade showed their solid side in the second half and Howe’s Brad O’Hanlon was yellow-carded.

Howe pressed the visitors hard but they were exerting more territorial pressure, creating multi-phase play. and scored an unconverted try in the corner, cutting Howe’s lead to two points.

Howe had Sean Murray sent to the cooler and, later, in the cruellest fashion, they lost possession of the ball. Lasswade charged down the length of the field to score.

They missed the conversion, after which the referee then blew for full-time.

It had been a supreme effort from every Howe player, a match full of incident, endeavour, resilience, skill, and passion.