Third win on spin lifts Howe of Fife into top half of rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 3 table

​A 39-29 win at home to West of Scotland on Saturday has lifted Howe of Fife into the the top half of rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 3 table.

That was the Cupar club’s third win on the spin – following victories by 34-26 away to Orkney the weekend before and 61-29 hosting Garnock at Duffus Park seven days prior to that – and it moves them three places up the standings to fifth, now on 16 points from five fixtures.

​This season has seen a flurry of debuts for Howe and the latest was that of ex-Stirling County No 8 Alasdair Mackie at the weekend.

A heavy shower with hailstones before kick-off made conditions slippery underfoot but Howe defied them to start at pace with ball in hand and apply early pressure on their visitors from East Dunbartonshire. They were unable to capitalise, though, and ended up on the wrong side of the referee, conceding several penalties, one of them leading to a converted Adam Dunford try for the men from Milngavie.

Howe’s response was immediate, Mackie going through West’s defence like a wrecking ball to score from a lineout close to the whitewash, with left-winger Owen Anderson converting, then going on to touch down himself from a Cammy Walker set-up, but with no extras following that time round.

The game remained tight for the rest of the first half, with only five points separating the two sides at the break.

From the restart, West knocked on, and Mackie picked up the ball from the base of the resulting scrum, steamrollering over the opposition, with right-winger Finlay Foulkes on his shoulder to take a pass and squeeze under a despairing defence for an unconverted try.

West skipper Hamish Clark was then shown a yellow card for pulling down at a ruck, the first of several given against both sides.

From a quick tap penalty in front of the posts, young openside flanker Kieran Todd slid under the posts for Howe’s fourth try and a bonus point, with Anderson adding the extras.

West pilled on pressure after that but Howe were able to induce them to spill the ball, and inside-centre Eden Cruickshank was on hand to scoop it up the ball, and from inside his own half, he outpaced West’s defence to score under the posts, with fly-half Kain Duguid added the extra two points.

While that was going on, the rest of the players were involved in a stramash, resulting in a yellow for West’s Ryan Hope for talking back to the ref.

It was then Howe’s turn for a sin-binning, for Duguid for a high tackle.

With the sides even on a man short, West scored out wide via Nicky O’Brien, followed by another yellow going home captain Fraser Allan’s way. That was followed by West putting Howe under the cosh and, from a misplaced clearance kick, scoring another try via Callum MacGugan, taking them to within nine points of their hosts.

Howe steadied the ship with a penalty kicked by Duguid, then Luke Connah, from a pass from fellow replacement Will Howley, sped past West’s defence to touch down an unconverted try near the posts.

Howe’s Todd was next to be given his marching orders, for pulling down at a ruck, and Howe outside-centre Cammy Walker also saw yellow, for a high tackle.

One final try was to follow in what seemed like a second half overextended by at least ten minutes, West’s Robert Sykes touching down to narrow the gap to ten points come the final whistle.

Next up for Howe is a trip to third-placed Dumfries Saints this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.