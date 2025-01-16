Three ex-Howe of Fife players named in Scotland squad for rugby’s 2025 Six Nations

George Horne playing for Glasgow Warriors at home to Racing 92 in January (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

​Former Howe of Fife players George Horne, Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson have been named in Scotland’s 37-strong squad to contest rugby’s 2025 Six Nations.

​Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Horne, 29, is one of 15 backs and Edinburgh flanker Ritchie, 28, and Warriors No 8 Fagerson, 26, are among 22 forwards.

Horne is currently on 34 caps, Ritchie on 54 and Fagerson on 50.

Head coach Gregor Townsend is hoping his team can kick on from autumn test wins against Australia, Fiji and Portugal and improve on their fourth-placed finish at 2024’s Six Nations, saying: “In the main, it’s a squad that we’ve worked with for a number of years and, in particular, that November series. A lot of the guys are back in for this campaign.

Jamie Ritchie playing for Edinburgh at home to Aviron Bayonnais in December (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“We love the group we’ve got. We feel they’re driving more and more of our standards, our game, our training and we just want to build on what we did in November and add an extra layer.”

Scotland begin this year’s tournament at home at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium to Italy on Saturday, February 1, and they also host Ireland on Sunday, February 9, and Wales on Saturday, March 8, with away-days in England on Saturday, February 22, and France on Saturday, March 15.

Horne’s fellow backs are Fergus Burke, Matt Currie, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Finn Russell, Kyle Rowe, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White and captain Sione Tuipulotu.

The Scots’ other forwards are Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Brown, Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Patrick Harrison, Will Hurd, Jack Mann, D’Arcy Rae, Dylan Richardson, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland and Marshall Sykes.