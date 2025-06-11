​Three ex-Howe of Fife players named in Scottish national rugby team’s summer tour squad

George Horne in action for Glasgow Warriors versus Pretoria’s Bulls at home at Scotstoun Stadium in April (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Glasgow Warriors)

​Former Howe of Fife players George Horne, Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson have been named in the Scottish national rugby team’s squad to tour New Zealand and Fiji this summer.

​Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Horne and his No 8 teammate Fagerson join flanker Ritchie, about to move to Perpignan in France after 11 years at Edinburgh, in head coach Gregor Townsend’s squad of 36.

All made their international debuts in 2018 and Horne, 30, is currently on 36 caps, all but seven of them from the bench, with Ritchie, 28, on 59, all but six of them starts, and Fagerson, 26, on 55, 41 of them starts.

Horne’s scored eight Scotland tries, Ritchie one and Fagerson four.

Jamie Ritchie on the ball for Edinburgh against Durban’s Sharks at home at the capital’s Hive Stadium in April (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

This summer’s squad, captained by Warriors flanker Rory Darge, kick off their tour against the Maori All Blacks in Whangarei on Saturday, July 5, the first time they’ve played each other since 2000 and only their third match all together.

They then take on Fiji in Suva on Saturday, July 12, and Samoa back in New Zealand, in Auckland, on Friday, July 18.

Horne’s 14 fellow backs will be Darcy Graham, Fergus Burke, Matt Currie, Jamie Dobie, Adam Hastings, Tom Jordan, Cameron Redpath, Stafford McDowall, Harry Paterson, Arron Reed, Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn and Ben White.

Joining Ritchie and Fagerson and 30-times-capped Darge, 25, among 21 forwards are Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Gregor Brown, Rory Sutherland, Grant Gilchrist, Cameron Henderson, Alec Hepburn, Will Hurd, Alexander Masibaka, Nathan McBeth, Elliot Millar Mills, Ben Muncaster, Andy Onyeama-Christie, Fin Richardson, Marshall Sykes, George Turner, Max Williamson and Patrick Harrison.

Matt Fagerson playing for Glasgow Warriors against Leicester Tigers at home at Scotstoun Stadium in April (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Glasgow Warriors)

Announcing his squad selection, Townsend, 52, said: “We know that playing test matches for Scotland and winning test matches for Scotland is really important, so we have to pick a strong squad to take on the likes of Fiji and Samoa.

“It’s an even more important issue with the world-ranking points. The world cup draw gets made after November, so these games are crucial to make sure we’ve got the best chance of being in that top six and getting a better seeding.

“There are always maybe one or two players that we decided not to select not because of form but because we think it’s not right for them to go into a tour at this time, but other than that, it’s as strong as a squad as we could select.

“The benefit of having that third game against Maori All Blacks will be that everybody on tour will get game-time and players that maybe haven’t played as much for us in the past are going to get game-time for Scotland.”

Townsend, a Lions assistant coach last time round in South Africa in 2021, believes there’s a good chance he might have to make some changes due to late call-ups by the multinational outfit – Ritchie and Graham being among those tipped to see red – and he’s ready for that, saying: “I don’t want to say we hope for that to happen because that means someone’s been injured on the tour, but if someone does get injured, then we would like to feel that our players are in a strong position.

“Some would have been very close to selection anyway.

“If they’re playing in New Zealand or in Fiji and playing well, then that gives them an even bigger opportunity to potentially join the Lions tour.

“There will be injuries on the way to Australia and during the tour in Australia.

“The good thing for our players and those that maybe were closer to selection is they were so keen to come out and tour. They’ve had long seasons but some of these players are in great form, so that’s great for us as we go to tour, but it should be also good for chances of getting on the Lions tour.”