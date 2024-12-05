Top spot in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 3 at stake as Howe of Fife host title rivals Hillhead Jordanhill

Alasdair Mackie got two tries for Howe (Pic Chris Reekie)

Howe of Fife racked up their third win on the bounce in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 3 away to fellow title contenders Allan Glen’s on Saturday.

The Cupar club were 28-0 up at the interval thanks to tries by Greg Frearson at the double, Fraser Allan and Alasdair Mackie, all converted by Kain Duguid.

A further two tries for the visitors in the second half courtesy of Duncan McIntyre and Mackie again – with Duguid again adding the extras – made it 40-0 to the Fifers.

Although their Bishopbriggs hosts mounted a revival which saw them land three tries, two of them converted, Howe saw out the rest of the match for a 40-19 bonus-point win at the Bearyards, making amends for a 42-26 defeat in the reverse fixture in Fife in mid-September.

That result, nine games into the season, leaves Allan Glen’s at the top of the table, on 34 points, but they are just a single point ahead of second-placed Howe.

Third-placed Hillhead Jordanhill also remain in the reckoning, a further point behind on 32, and they’re Howe’s next opponents, at home this Saturday, with kick-off at Duffus Park at 2pm and pole position at stake as Allan Glen’s don’t play in the league again until next year.

As with Saturday gone’s away-day, Howe will be looking to right wrongs after losing 28-19 away to Hillhead in Glasgow in September.

“It was a great performance against Allan Glen’s,” said Howe head coach Stewart Lathangie. “The guys were outstanding so hopefully they’ll follow that up this week.

“Hillhead are very close to us in the table and chasing top as well, so it’s another very important game.”