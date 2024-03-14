​Volunteer award for Quins captain Victoria

Howe Harlequins captain Victoria Renwick has won a Scottish Rugby award for volunteering (Pic: SNS Group/SRU)

“Victoria is this year’s winner of the volunteer of the season in youth rugby due to her commitment and drive to succeed,” said Howe of Fife rugby development officer Jack Sinclair.

“In her role as women’s captain and girls’ coach, her positivity towards growing the girls’ game at Howe of Fife has been nothing short of exceptional.

“At her first session, Victoria only had two girls in attendance. Since then, her work to grow the game has been paying off, and she currently has 15 girls training regularly, as well as several more coming along when they can.

“Victoria’s natural people skills have created a real family feeling within the group and have allowed her to build external relationships with other clubs, particularly Glenrothes, to arrange joint training sessions, further enhancing the rugby experience.

“Being responsible for all girls’ rugby activity from P7 to S6, Victoria has been able to tailor her sessions for them to be of maximum benefit to the specific group she is training.

“Creating a strong relationship between the youth and adult female teams is something which Victoria values and is always looking to improve. She invites youth team girls to join the senior team for a game of touch rugby at the start of their sessions. This is a move which has been commended by both parties and something she believes is key to keeping girls interested and hungry in the sport.