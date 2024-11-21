Fin Smith and his Kirkcaldy side face a crunch cup derby against Howe of Fife this weekend (Pic Michael Booth)

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club skipper Fin Smith and his team-mates are going all out for revenge at home to local rivals Howe of Fife in this Saturday's crucial home Pool 7 National League Cup encounter.

The National 2 Blues were stunned by their National 3 Fife derby rivals in a 19-17 Howe win at Beveridge Park in March, which knocked Quintan Sanft's side out of last season's tournament. And Smith - who scored a try and kicked two conversions and a penalty in that match - is determined not to let lightning strike twice in this latest derby under the tournament's new group format in the 3pm kick-off at the same venue.

"Howe of Fife in the cup will be a massive derby," Smith told the Fife Free Press. "That will be a good one at home.

"One hundred per cent, the derbies feel more feisty than other games. It's one that both teams look forward to.

"With Howe obviously being in the league below, we don't get to play each other too regularly at the moment.

"So when the games come around it is quite heated normally. Last year we played them as well in the cup and unfortunately it wasn't our day as they got one over on us, at home as well.

"Since the start of the season we knew we would be getting them in the cup this year again. So we have been building towards this, it's a big game for us.

"Against your local rivals you want revenge, you want the bragging rights. Just like in football with Raith Rovers against Dunfermline, you want to kind of hold that over them.

"The main thing is that if we win we put ourselves in a good position to progress through the cup. The boys are motivated to go out and get a result in that one for many reasons."

While Howe are playing their first Pool 7 match this weekend, Kirkcaldy drew 39-39 at their fellow National 2 side Falkirk in their first League Cup outing of 2024-25. Only the group winners will progress to the next round, with Howe of Fife hosting Falkirk in the final Pool 7 tie on Saturday, December 14.

Smith added: "If we beat Howe and Falkirk beat them as well, it will come down to who has the best points difference.

"Obviously we'll be focusing on securing the win first, that's the main thing for us. But if we're in a position to pile on some points then I think we'd be delighted to do so.

"But if we lose on Saturday then Howe and Falkirk will have a straight shoot-out to see who goes through."

When asked if he thinks Kirkcaldy will be adversely affected by having no competitive fixture last weekend - they last played in a 24-22 league win at Berwick on November 9 - Smith added: "We need to keep building the momentum but I don't think we'll have lost that by having a week off.

"We've got a few boys who are carrying a few knocks so it is giving them a chance to rest their bodies.

"It's been good for them to rest up a bit then get back to it properly.

Smith, who has been at Kirkcaldy RFC for over 20 years since first joining their kids’ set-up, said the Blues’ start to the league season – which currently has them third after eight fixtures having finished ninth last term – had probably “exceeded expectations” so far.

He added: “Obviously we want to secure our position in the league this season, but a run in the cup is pretty appealing.

"The cup final is always played at Murrayfield at the end of the year, so if we get something going in the cup it would be great for the club as a whole.

"I’ve not had a cup run in my era playing for Kirkcaldy where we’ve got to a semi-final or final.

“I think a few years before I got to playing senior rugby, I think they got to Murrayfield to play in a final.

"Unfortunately I’ve not had the chance to play at Murrayfield. Being at Kirkcaldy all my days an opportunity has not come around.

"So a wee cup run and getting to Murrayfield for the final would be great. But I don’t know how many games we’ve got to get through before we can even consider that.”