'We're winning games we'd have lost last season' - Kirkcaldy rugby stalwart assesses fantastic start to league season

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club head coach Quintan Sanft (Pic by Michael Booth)

Quintan Sanft’s men found themselves 14-0 up after 10 minutes thanks to early tries by skipper Rhys Bonner and centre Josh Laird, both of which were converted by Finlay Smith.

Jack Pollard’s converted try pulled it back to 14-7, but Kirkcaldy had the momentum as half-time neared.

The visitors had the bonus point in the bag by the time the whistle for the break sounded at the Pennypit, with the score at an impressive 26-7 lead. Timmy Kennedy and Finlay Smith scored the respective third and fourth Kirkcaldy counters.

After the Blues had wasted three clear cut chances to add to their advantage early in the third quarter, the hosts went on to dominate the second half with Finlay Hughes and Harris Weir scoring converted tries.

A tousy second half saw five yellow cards including for Kirkcaldy pair Josh Laird and Dayle Turner. Alson sin-binned were Preston Lodge trio Jamie Gallagher, Fraser Felgate and Harris Weir.

Kirkcaldy held on to go second in the table with 19 points, one point behind leaders Glasgow Accies with a game in hand.

“It’s very positive indeed and the guys are playing well,” said Kirkcaldy director of rugby development Grant Letham.

"We are getting results in games that probably last season we might have lost or thrown away.

"It’s games where we previously would not have got points with victories, we’ve now got them and we’re toughing it out which is good.

"You want to be winning everywhere. Preston Lodge are no mugs and they will be there or thereabouts this season. We’ve got to hope that we are as well.

"It’s very early in the season. You get a few bad results and a few injuries and what appears to be really positive becomes very negative very quickly. Winning is a great habit and we want to keep that up.”

Kirkcaldy continue their league campaign at home to fifth-placed Newton Stewart this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

"Newton Stewart finished above us in the league last year although we had a bit of an Indian sign over them,” Letham said. "We beat them home and away.