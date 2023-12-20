WWE stars out in force as Kinghorn’s Pettycur Bay Holiday Park hosts World Wide Wrestling League show
It will be a case of lights, big screen, cameras and plenty of action as organisers celebrate 20 years of bringing the very best in professional wrestling to the UK.
The holiday transition continues as Pettycur Bay once again plays host to the final W3L premium event of the year.
The event will feature stars seen globally on the WWE network including Lou King Sharp and Krieger.
There is a double main event this year as former WWE star Nina Samuels challenges Emily Hayden for the W3L Women’s Championship and Big Lou Nixon challenges popular local star Taylor Bryden for the W3L World Championship.
W3L Wrestling Showdown Champion Krieger will defend his championship against another popular Fifer “Irn” Drew Marshall, along with a host of other matches including a W3L Tag Team Championship match.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.W3Lwrestling.com or locally from Pettycur Bay Holiday Park. Prices are: Second Row Ringside £18; General Admission £14; Concession £12; Family of Four £46.
On the evening, the doors will open at 6.15pm with the first bell at 6.45pm.
Matches will be taped to air on both the W3L Box Office and DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS steaming services.
The popular YouTube series Wrestling Showdown can be viewed every week at W3LNetwork.com and is a great way of getting a taste for W3L action before attending the live action.
The World Wide Wrestling League is a touring group that presents American Style Wrestling events across the UK. Follow WWWL on X @W3Lwrestling, see Facebook - /w3lwrestling or watch their YouTube channel W3LNetwork.com
American Wrestling is extremely popular with families and children.
The World Wide Wrestling League hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad including former WWE stars and top names from TV/major streaming platforms including the WWE Network.