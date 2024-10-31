XV-a-Side rugby column: Falkirk fall eight behind league leaders after defeat

Gregor Ramsey on the ball for Falkirk against Gordonians (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was ALASTAIR McHARG. Last week’s True or False was TRUE. The Scottish Football Union was the original name.

RECENT RESULTS

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this ex-Scotland ace? (Photo: Getty Images/Allsport/Hulton/Archive)

Falkirk firsts took on league leaders Gordonians at Horne Park, and the Aberdeen side emerged victorious by thirty-eight points to twenty-one to cement their place at the top of the league.

The league has proved to be as competitive as many had predicted with every team capable of beating their opponents.

Grangemouth Stags’ firsts were up against Falkirk seconds at Glensburgh and won convincingly 45-17 to reverse the outcome of their August encounter. The seconds defeated Arbroath 58-14 at Glensburgh.

Grangemouth women put last week’s heavy defeat behind them and beat the Howe of Fife Quins 24-7 on Sunday.

Linlithgow were down in Greenock to face Wanderers and won 9-3 in a game without tries. Jack Frame scored his 1,500th point for The Reds. The seconds lost 22-14 to Stewart’s Melville at home.

THE FLYING FIJIANS

For a small country with a total population of 950,000 they have produced magical moments, especially in Rugby Sevens and can never be underestimated.

The only major sides they have yet to beat are the All Blacks, Ireland, and South Africa. Currently ranked eighth in the world rankings, they have played in nine Rugby World Cups.

They have had some memorable wins over the major teams and Scotland supporters will recall a 51-26 loss in 1998 in Suva, and a 27-22 defeat at the same venue in 2017.

Many of their players play in major leagues in other countries and this can be a headache for the national selectors. Their current head coach is former Australian Rugby League player Mick Byrne who was Scotland skills coach from 2002-2005.

CLUB OR COUNTRY?

Scotland supporters were disappointed to hear of Jonny Gray’s decision to rest at his French club Bordeaux-Begles instead of joining his country.

Back in the day, there was no greater honour than being selected for your country and one former Scotland player was asked how much it meant to him. One naive reporter asked him if an injury would force him to withdraw.

He smiled and stated that he would have played even if he had a broken leg: “If I had two broken legs, I’d have to wait until the Saturday morning to have a wee fitness test.” Changed days.

FIXTURE CARD

Saturday sees Scotland play Fiji at Murrayfield, with a 5.40pm kick-off. Grangemouth women are in Edinburgh on Sunday to play Corstorphine seconds. Linlithgow are involved in a League Cup tie against Lasswade in Bonnyrigg. Lasswade beat North Berwick 74-19 in their opening fixture in Pool Three.

BIG RESULT

Glasgow Warriors win in South Africa against Stormers was no mean achievement.

TRUE OR FALSE

Scotland have played South Africa in a rugby international match at Hampden?