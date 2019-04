St Leonard’s/Madras U18 travelled to Invergordon to play Ross Sutherland in their knock out semi final.

SLM had the nudge in the scrum to lay the platform to release their fast running back line.

The boys did themselves proud coming out eventually winners 36-24.

They will play Granite City in the Caledonian Shield final in Perth.

Tries for Harry Dunstan (double brace), Gregor Stirling and Mungo Somerville.

Man of the match Callum McKinney and Aenghus McGregor.