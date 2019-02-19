Blues wait for Perthshire to tire and then run them into the ground

The St Leonards-Madras (SLM) Blues U18 squad welcomed Perthshire U18 to Station Park for the second round of the Caledonia Cup.

Both sides traded blows early in the second half with Perthshire taking a ten-point lead. SLM didn’t give up and their commitment showed, attacking with precision in the last quarter. Their running lines were sublime and support play superb. Eventually, the Perthshire side started to tire and the SLM backs cut loose, crossing the opposition line for a further four tries.

SLM won 43-32, with tries for Avi Nailatica (double brace), Edward Adamson, Harry Dunstan and Ben Clark. MoM was Maurice Batiuluna.