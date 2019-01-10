Crucial battle at the bottom

All roads lead to Lasswade this weekend for arguably Howe of Fife’s biggest game of the season.

Chris Martin’s side currently sits second bottom of the Tennent’s National League Division 2 - one space above the weekend’s hosts.

A good win will see them looking up and kick clear of Lasswade.

But a defeat could potentially see the Howe end Saturday afternoon deep in relegation trouble.

It’s all to play for, and the Cupar side will go into the game in a confident frame of mind.

They were unlucky not to grab a win over Glasgow Accies on Saturday, suckered by a late comeback.