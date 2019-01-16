Former Howe of Fife brothers Peter and George Horne called up for Scotland’s Six Nations campaign

Brothers Peter and George Horne have both been included in Gregor Townsend’s 39-man Scotland squad for the 2019 Guinness Six Nations.

The brothers are both former Bell Baxter pupils and represented Cupar rugby side Howe of Fife during their early days in the sport.

Peter has been a crucial part of the Scotland set-up for some years now and will be aiming to add to the 38 caps already won for his country.

Younger brother George has started to really breakthrough on the national stage over the past 18 months and has four caps.

Both play their club rugby for Glasgow Warriors.

Scotland finished last year’s championship in third place with three wins for the second time since five nations became six, with Head Coach Gregor Townsend keen to see continued improvements from his side.

He said: “There’s certainly been a lot of improvement from this group of players in recent seasons and I believe there’s much more to come. They’ve a genuine desire to get better and reach their potential in what is a huge year for our sport.

“In the past 18 months we’ve played 18 Test matches and have introduced 18 new players to Test-level rugby. Once again, our squad features players aiming to take that step, which is a testimony to their performances this season and the growing strength in depth of Scottish rugby.

Scotland will open the campaign against Italy at BT Murrayfield on Saturday 2 February, in the first of three home tests in this year’s competition, all of which are expected to be played before capacity crowds.