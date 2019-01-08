Glenrothes 111-5 Alloa: Glens start new year with a bang

Glenrothes Rugby Club started 2019 by welcoming Alloa to Carleton Park for their rearranged league match.

The game got off to the worst possible start for the visitors as one of their players suffered a serious leg injury in the first minute and with no replacements, Alloa had to play the remainder of the game with only 14 players.

As the game unfolded however it became apparent that they could have played with 16 men without altering the result.

From the outset, the Glens pack dominated their opponents winning scrums against the head almost as readily as they won their own.

In the lineout the story was similar with the result that Alloa’s backs hardly saw the ball throughout the contest.

Stevie Dean opened the scoring before Rhys Bryce added a second.

Chris Docherty got try number three then the bonus point try was claimed by Cammy Goodall. From the restart Bryce ran in for his second try before leaving the pitch with a hamstring niggle.

On the opposite wing, Ross Anderson sprinted down the right for try number six.

Under pressure on their own line, Alloa attempted to clear but Gavin Emerson recovered the ball and forced his way over from close range.

Alloa enjoyed a brief visit to the Glens 22m area but a bullocking run by James Cowan relieved the pressure as Shaun Gray galloped up the pitch to score under the posts.

The Reds final score of the half belonged to Daryl Warrender and Kain Duguid converted his seventh successful kick of the half.

Alloa grabbed a consolation try on the stroke of half time making the score 59-5 in Glenrothes’ favour.

The second half saw more of the same.

Emerson and Dean completed hat tricks and Goodall and Anderson both grabbed their second tries. Scrum halves Delorey and Derek Mitchell both scored with the former cheekily persuading his captain, Ross Hutchison, to pass to him with the goal line at his mercy.

Five conversions came from Duguid (2), Gray (2) and Anderson giving a final score of 109-5, although referee Chris Williams made it 111-5 presumably awarding points for one of the unsuccessful conversion attempts.

This was a good work out for the Glens before their next two games, against league leaders Strathmore next week and local rivals Dunfermline on the 19th.

The man of the match accolade went to James Cowan, one of the forwards who had set the foundation for the Glens comprehensive victory.

On the downside, Glens 2nd XV were on the end of a 110-10 defeat at Bannockburn.