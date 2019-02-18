Glenrothes 38-17 Perthshire

Glenrothes 2nd XV rounded off their league season on Saturday with a 38-17 victory against Perthshire’s second string at Carleton Park to move third in the league.

Starting slowly has often been a feature of Glenrothes teams they found themselves 14-0 down after Pete Cowan and Rab Pittendreigh helped themselves to tries with Ethan Snitch converting them both.

Glenrothes gradually fought their way back into the contest. Aaron Campbell opened the Glens account, touching down to the left of the posts after a strong run set up by a nice step by Ross Wiggins. McIntosh’s conversion attempt flew wide.

Snitch scored the last points of the first half with a penalty from 30m out, after the Glens were penalised for not rolling away after a tackle, giving an interval score of 5-17.

Early in the second period, McIntosh made a strong run into opposition territory. The ball broke to Chris Docherty as the full back was tackled and he forced his way over the line 5m in from the corner flag. McIntosh converted.

Shaun Gray was the next on the score sheet with a trademark break from the halfway line, dancing through the defence to score under the posts. McIntosh drop kicked his conversion.

Next up it was Young’s turn to score, confirming his man of the match performance. He must have had a similar feeling to Moses at the Red Sea when the Perthshire defence parted to give him a clear run to the goal line from 20m out.

Former Glens youth player Simon McGinn had been niggling the Glens players all game and he was at the centre of a brief scuffle. Both captains were warned that any further outbreaks would lead to expulsions and this appeared to have the desired effect. This is not to say that the game was any less fiercely contested as Mcgregor Simpson, with a gashed upper lip and a ‘Shire player with a damaged nose, joined the earlier ankle injury in heading to A and E.

Two more Glenrothes tries, both converted by McIntosh rounded off the scoring. Gray scored his second, racing in from the 22m line after a quickly taken penalty and Ross Davidson grabbed the final five-pointer from a similar distance.

All in all this has been a successful season for the team with a number of new players joining the ranks and opportunities for 1st XV game time falling for many of the more experienced players. This 1st XV season however continues with a home game on Saturday (3pm) against Ellon.