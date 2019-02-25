Glenrothes 62-31 Ellon: Ten-try haul for Glens secures top-three finish

Glenrothes secured a top-three finish in the Caledonia League Divison 1 with a thumping 62-31 win over Ellon at Carleton Park last Saturday.

The Glens scored ten tries, seven of which came in an impressive first-half display of attacking rugby before the sending off Darryl Warrender early in the second half slowed their momentum.

Nevertheless, they ended up with eight different try scorers and cause for optimism heading into their clash with Grangemouth.

The two sides traded blows earlier on with Ellon’s James Halmshaw cancelling out Stevie Dean’s opening try. Gavin Emerson then had a huge hand in Glens’ second try assisting Russell Grieve. Benjamin Shirron levelled things up from Ellon but thereafter the Glens took control with Varney, Gray and Duguid all registering tries to give them a 33-12 lead and a bonus point.

Ellon still had their moments and poor defence from the Glens let Bradley Fraser add their third try, running in from 60m out. Chris Docherty earned himself a yellow for a high tackle in the process before the Glens onslaught continued with Gray and Duguid grabbing their second tries to give them a 45-19 lead at the break.

Glens suffered a setback when Warrender saw red for what the referee Ferrie deemed to be a deliberate headbutt on his opponent. Cowan though grabbed the Glens’ eight try before Wight added the ninth. Shirron responded for Ellon but Glens weren’t finished as Gartshore added a tenth. Ellon’s Halmshaw got his second try of the afternoon before the end.