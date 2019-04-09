Glenrothes begin new search for rugby coach

Glenrothes Rugby Club’s search for a new head coach began this week after the departure of Gavin Emerson, who has left to join Howe of Fife.

Glenrothes man Emerson coached at RAF Lossiemouth for 15 years before taking up the position at the Glens where he has been for the past two years.

This season he helped the club to a third-placed finish in the Tennent’s Caledonian Division 1. Emerson will takeover from the outgoing Chris Martin at Howe of Fife who is taking up a position with Edinburgh Accies for next season.

Emerson said: “I am really excited about the opportunity ahead and look forward to bringing my skills and experience to support the development and growth of rugby at the Howe.”

Glenrothes rugby paid tribute to the job Emerson has done at the Glens and revealed they will looking for a new head coach to take over the reins.

In a statement, the club said: “We thank Gav for his successful contribution over the last two years and wish him well as he looks to develop his coaching career further.

“As such we are now seeking a replacement. The Glens are a thriving club relative to many across the country and have successfully put out two senior teams for several years now.

“This would prove a great opportunity for any coach.”

Howe president Chris Reekie believes Emerson has the credentials to make the job a success, he said:

“As the club continues to develop and grow the game of rugby and its connection with the community, it was critical to find an individual who would continue the excellent foundation laid down by Chris Martin and support the massive work put in by the many coaches across the club.

“I believe in Gavin we have a coach who understands and values what a community club is all about.”