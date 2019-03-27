High scoring on display in thriller

St Leonards-Madras (SLM) Blues U18s welcomed The Edinburgh Academy to Station Park on a glorious spring morning – blue skies, sun shining, pitch perfect.

This was a season home finale for the boys and they produced their best rugby yet.

The visiting Accies struggled when faced with the superb running lines and support play of SLM.

The home team’s scrum was dominant and laid the perfect platform for the fast, hard running back line. Saturday’s game was youth rugby at its finest, with SLM emerging as the eventual winners with a score of 59-24.

Tries for Edward Adamson (hat trick), Ross McCrostie (brace), Charlie Mercer, Hector Long, Olly Barras and Harry Dunstan.

Man of the match was Olly Barras.