Howe Harlequines 79 - 5 Stornaway

On a perfect day for running rugby, Howe Harlequins kicked off their cup campaign against their visitors Stornaway.

The match started with a knock on from the first kick off allowing Stornoway to advance in to the Quins 22 and exert some early pressure.

Credit to the defence however who were able to soak it up eventually forcing the turnover.

A few phases later with some good offloading, the Quins stretched the length of the pitch to open the scoring.

Early nerves and the unearthly hour were settled. The Quins began to take control of the match with three further scores in quick succession.

Undeterred, Stornoway continued to play positively and found themselves enjoying a 15 minute period of sustained pressure in The Quins 22.

It resulted in yet another Herculean effort in defence during which the ball was held up over the line on three occasions.

A significant aspect of the Quins play was their ability to soak up the pressure.

Once more they turned over possession and through some excellent handling and support phase play they manufactured another score in the far corner.

With the blustery cold wind and the early start, it was a welcome sound to hear the half time whistle and a well-earned break.

The second half continued in the same vain with a couple of quick tries and the home side began to pull away.

With 20 minutes remaining, the Quins brought on their bench players, making some positional changes.

Good strong running and offloading regularly allowed the Quins to get in behind the Stornoway defence, running in a few more tries including two from within their own 22.

As the full-time whistle approached, Stornoway rallied for one last period of attack, which resulted in a well-deserved score for the visitors, for what had been a very spirited performance.

There will be plenty to work on in the week ahead.

But this was another solid performance from the Quins who can take a lot of confidence in to their next fixture.

Howe Harlequins are a growing section of the Howe rugby community.

They have progressed since their inception and continue to attract new members while also improving on the pitch.

With the woman’s game entering a new playing season, with more spring and summer rugby it’s hoped interest in the club can continue to grow and develop.

As part of the changing dynamics of the woman’s game, the Harlequins were taking part in a pool match of the Sarah Benney Cup, welcoming their visitors from Stornoway.

This deemed a 9am start to allow the opponents the chance to get to Murrayfield and back home on Sunday,

• Despite the Six Nations still having to be settled, there’s almost a full card of club rugby on this weekend.

Howe of Fife are desperate for points as they aim to edge away from the bottom of the Tennent’s National League Division Two.

The games are running out for Chris Martin’s side but they have an opportunity to put some points on the board on Saturday afternoon.

The Howe make the journey down to Dumfries to face Dumfries Saints.

Howe prop up the league but have played one game less than second bottom Lasswade.

Saturday’s hosts have no such concerns and will entertain the Howe sitting fourth in the division.

Kick off is 3pm.