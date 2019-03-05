Howe of Fife 3-24 Peebles

With five league games remaining, the chances for Howe remaining in National Two appear to be slim.

But recent improvements give some cause for optimism.

The corresponding away fixture against Peebles had been fraught with incidents and injuries and hefty score line against.

The early exchanges for both sides were evident of the heavy rain and mucky conditions, handling and control of the ball proving extremely difficult.

It was Howe who stuck the first points with a penalty from Dylan Suttie.

Howe created good field position but were unable to exert the final execution, too many dropped balls and knock-ons.

Peebles took the lead from prop Neil Hogarth, converted by Anderson.

A second try from Rohan Maciver went unconverted.

Towards the end of the first 40 minutes there was a concerted effort from Howe very close to Peebles try line.

Two incidents in the second period summed up the catalogue of injuries which have plagued the Howe’s season.

Firstly, a blatant off-side upper body tackle on Dylan Suttie saw the young 10 leave the pitch only for referee Willison to give a penalty with no yellow.

Then Jake Douglas received a dubious tackle, resulting in a severe twist to his knee.

Man down, and another walking wounded. The Howe players refused, as they have throughout then season, to lie back, and they continued to grind away at Peebles.

In wet conditions a little depth and running angles can generate go forward ball. It was in this aspect of the game Peebles displayed a keener sense of what was necessary.

Peebles stretched the score with a further two unconverted tries from, Kieran Brown and Ryan Stewart, for a final score of 3-24.

With matches running out and a difficult run in, time is running out for Howe.

But the young team continues to show signs of learning.