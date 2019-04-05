Howe of Fife appoint Glenrothes head coach Gavin Emerson to replace Chris Martin

Howe of Fife have shopped local to appoint their new head coach - despite interest from candidates with overseas experience.

The Duffus Park club will look to current Glenrothes head coach Gavin Emerson to replace the soon to depart Chris Martin.

Martin announced recently that he had accepted a coaching role at Edinburgh Accies from next season, prompting Howe to promote the vacancy across the rugby community and through the Scottish Rugby Union.

The quality of the candidates was impressive, say the Howe, many with an overseas background.

Further to qualifying the applicants and carrying out personal interviews a final decision was made who would lead the Howe forward.

That man will be Emerson, who has 15 years experience in the Royal Air Force, with the new head coach starting from next season.

Howe President Chris Reekie said: "As the club continues to develop and grow the game of rugby and its connection with the local community, it was critical to find an individual who would continue the excellent foundation laid down by Chris Martin and support the massive work put in by the many coaches across the club.

"I believe in Gavin we have a coach who understand and values what a local community club is all about."

The interview group were highly impressed with Emerson's views, knowledge and enthusiasm, especially in working hard to build a ‘one club’ atmosphere.

The new head coach spoke enthusiastically about looking forward to his new challenge.

He said: "I am really excited about the opportunity ahead and look forward to bringing my skills and experience to support the development and growth of rugby at the Howe."

The Trustees of the club have moved to acknowledge Chris Martin’s term as head coach.

Mr Reekie added: "The level of detail and time he has given to his young troops, to develop and improve skill levels, structure and positive culture will undoubtedly bear fruit under Gavin’s future guidance."