Howe of Fife begin an early search for new head coach

Howe of Fife Rugby have started the hunt for a new head coach following Chris Martin’s decision to leave for Edinburgh Accies.

The Duffus club announced on social media earlier this week that Martin is to depart at the end of the season to take up an assistant coach’s position with the capital side.

The current coach has helped bring through a new crop of young players at the Howe and it’s hoped his replacement will continue to aid their progress.

Club president Chris Reekie said Martin would leave with the Howe’s best wishes.

He said: “The trustees and rugby committee wish to thank Chris for the sterling work and commitment he has given over the last two years.

“Significantly, the impact and change he has introduced.

“Taking the position of head coach at a very difficult period for the club was never going to be easy.

“That Chris was prepared to step up and do so, reflects on him as a person, and that the Howe means a great deal to him.

“Everyone wishes Chris every success in his new role at Accies.

“His journey will be watched closely and the expectation is for another Howe man to be taking rugby forward and making an impact in the game.”

The role of coach is being promoted through the SRU and on the club website with a view to the Howe committee gaining early responses on potential candidates.

With the Six Nations on-going, Howe are currently out of competitive action.

They’ve had to endure a tough campaign so far and will return on March 2 for their home tie with Peebles propping up Tennent’s National League Division 2.

The side does have in it’s favour, though, a game in hand over a couple of teams above.