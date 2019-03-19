Inverness Craig Dunian 5-63 Howe Harlequins

Howe Harlequins made their first trip to Inverness since they left the National Development League to take on Inverness Craig Dunain at the new Highland Rugby facility.

Howe started as they meant to continue with Niamh Feighan crossing the try line for her first of five well worked trys.

Inverness showed they were not to be swept aside however with some strong forwards crashing the ball over the gain line and proving difficult in every aspect of the contact area.

After Niamh and Stephanie Craig were both judged to have been held up over the try line, the ever present commander on the field, Emma Mackinnon, put the backs to work utilising some well worked set pieces to send Erin Watson into the corner and Niamh for three more.

The final try of the half went to Phoebe Saunders.

Howe changed their front row for the second half but it was Inverness that started the second half in strong fashion.

Their only try of the match boosted by one of the many Howe penalties given away and a strong run from the Inverness number eight.

Claire Buist proved her hard work was paying off cutting a great line through the Inverness defence for her try. Sheryl Wilson proved she hadn’t lost her touch on the wing crossing for Howe’s seventh followed by Niamh Feighan scoring her last of the afternoon.

Alice Smith added to the Howe coaches’ selection headaches by joining the game at 60 minutes on the flank.

Her strong performance as one of the Quins game changers was rewarded with a try.

The last try of the game was the icing on the cake for Howe as the the Mackinnon took the ball deep into the Inverness half, aided and abetted by Phoebe Saunders, and then crossed the whitewash.

Conversions from Phoebe Saunders (2), Megan Reid-Schachter and Emma Mackinnon added to Howe’s total.

The Harlequins are looking for new players with any level of experience.

They train on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Duffus Park.