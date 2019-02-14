Kirkcaldy back in action with Kelso cup tie

After two weeks of inactivity, Kirkcaldy return to action this Saturday with an away third round tie in the National League Cup against Kelso at Poynder Park.

The Blues have reached this stage of the national competion after a first round away win at Gordonians in August and then a walk over in round two after Lasswade conceded the tie after a spate of injuries.

Kirkcaldy and Kelso have already met twice in the league this season with each team winning at home.

The more recent of these games was in the Borders at the start of the December when the Blues surrendered an early 10-0 lead and ended up losing 22-10.

They were well in the game in the closing stages then until a yellow card blunted their effort.

Since then the Poynder Park side have not fared particularly well, losing their last three games and now standing just above the relegation zone in National 1.

In the cup they had a walk over in Round 1 and then a comfortable home win in the second against St Boswells.

Last Friday night Kirkcaldy played a 2nd XV game against Howe of Fife, mainly in order to give a run out for those players who have been on the bench in recent weeks and others returning from injury.

In the latter category first team prop Danny Jennings, off since the end of last year, showed he is close to full fitness and an outing at Kelso will prepare him for the league game at Marr in a week’s time.

Young winger Cammy Pilmer who made his league debut in the final match of the 2017-18 title winning campaign against West of Scotland is just recovering from a shoulder injury.

Making excellent progress, he may come into consideration for the away league match against Cartha QP in early March.

The full draw for round three of the National League Cup: Highland v Preston Lodge, Falkirk v Aberdeen Grammar, Musselburgh v Newton Stewart, Kelso v Kirkcaldy.