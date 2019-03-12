Peter Horne plays a key role for Scotland, but Wales sneak win

Peter Horne played from the start on Saturday for Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations match against Wales at BT Murrayfield which the Scots lost 18-11.

He was playing at centre (number 12) and was involved in a good passing move that led to Darcy Graham’s second-half try.

Scotland were blighted by injuries in the first half and found it tough going, while Wales had a controlled composure about them and led 6-15 at half time.

Scotland played much better in the second half and forced Wales to concede a lot of penalties.

Horne played a role in a 44th minute attack and, on 50 minutes, almost got on the end of a chip kick forward over the goal line by scrum half Ali Price.

But Horne’s opposite number, Hadleigh Parkes, got to the ball first.

Horne continued to be involved in sustained Scottish attacking moves over the next five minutes or so and contirbuted to Graham’s 57th minute try.

Welsh defenders were drawn in by a driving maul from a set piece and Horne made an excellent reverse pass to Byron McGuigan, who passed to Adam Hastings, and he transferred it to Darcy Graham to score the touchdown.

Horne also assisted with an attacking surge by Scotland after a great burst forward by Hamish Watson in 66 minutes.

The score was 11-15 after Graham’s try, with Wales hardly in the game, but Scotland conceded a late penalty and Anscombe scored it with the last kick of the game for an 11-18 victory for Wales to take the Doddie Weir Cup.

At Scotstoun on Friday night, in the Women’s Six Nations game, Nicola Howat almost got on, but didn’t in the end.

She was on the bench and looked set to come on after 30 minutes when Emma Wassell suffered a hand injury.

She received treatment on the field - and eventually was declared fit enough to stay on.