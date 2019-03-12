SLM Blues 25 - 32 Thomas A Stewart

The St Leonards-Madras (SLM) Blues U18 team welcomed a visiting side from Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School in Ontario, Canada to Station Park.

The touring players spent the weekend in St Andrews, staying with host families and taking in the Six Nations game against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

It was a brutally physical match for the U18s, with big Canadian ball carriers pummelling the SLM lines for prolonged periods of play, and the blustery conditions certainly suited the visitors’ style of play.

However, the SLM defence stayed strong, absorbing everything that was thrown at it.

The Canadians dominated territory and possession in the first half, but the Blues didn’t give up.

When they got a clean quick ball, SLM looked deadly in attack, cutting through the Canadian back line.

Tries were traded, dominant tackles were made, it really was end-to-end stuff.

The large crowd that braved the elements to support the two teams was rewarded with some superb youth rugby, both teams doing their respective countries proud.

The visitors finished victorious 25-32.

SLM tries for Harry Dunstan (hat trick), Mungo Somerville and Harry Mercer.

Man of the match went to Harry Dunstan and Malcolm Nimmo.

The Canadian visitors now continue on their tour of Europe